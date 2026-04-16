Kazakhstan reports growth in investment in fixed capital

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 16. Investment in fixed capital in Kazakhstan totaled 3.5 trillion tenge (about $7.3 billion), marking a 6.4% increase, First Vice Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Amrin noted that the leading regions in attracting investment were Zhambyl Region, Turkestan Region, and Ulytau Region. The largest inflows of capital were observed in the electricity supply (2.5 times increase year-on-year), communications (2 times increase), and agriculture sectors (70.6% increase).

Positive dynamics were also recorded in foreign trade, with turnover increasing by 11.3% in the first two months of the year to reach $21.7 billion.

"On a weekly basis, the operational headquarters on economic growth reviews issues faced by specific enterprises and identifies solutions to boost production output. To ensure targeted GDP growth, sectoral ministries must implement all necessary financial and non-financial measures to achieve the development targets of their industries," Amrin emphasized.