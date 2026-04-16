Kyrgyzstan expects launch of new enterprises in Nookat

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Three enterprises in the coal mining, energy, and juice production sectors are expected to be launched in Kyrgyzstan’s Nookat district this year, which will help increase local budget revenues and create new jobs, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

The statement was made by the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, during a working visit to the Osh region on April 15, while meeting with residents and officials of the Nookat district.

According to him, four enterprises in the same sectors were launched in the district last year, contributing to higher budget revenues and job creation.

"If we continue systematic modernization across all sectors, Nookat will in the coming years become one of the most developed, comfortable, and attractive regions for tourism in Kyrgyzstan," he added.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is actively promoting regional industrial development by supporting the launch of new enterprises across key sectors, including energy, mining, and food processing. These efforts are aimed at diversifying the economy, increasing local revenues, and creating employment opportunities, particularly in the regions.