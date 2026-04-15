Kazakhstan’s Tenge Bank achieves 36-fold profit growth in Uzbekistan
Tenge Bank’s early 2026 results highlight a shift toward fee-based income, reflecting changing dynamics in Uzbekistan’s banking sector as transactional services gain importance.
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