Turkmenistan set to unveil 4th phase of Galkynysh gas field expansion

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 16. The ceremony marking the launch of the fourth phase of the Galkynysh gas field will take place in Turkmenistan tomorrow, said Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Ding Xuexiang, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the announcement at an international scientific and practical conference titled “Turkmenistan - People's Republic of China: 20 Years of Strategic Cooperation in the Gas Sector.”

“This will become an important milestone in Turkmen–Chinese gas cooperation,” he noted.

He said that China, together with Turkmenistan, intends to turn the project into a model, high-quality facility.

The Galkynysh field is a key element of Turkmenistan’s energy strategy. The launch of the fourth phase will significantly increase natural gas production and processing volumes, which is important for ensuring stable supplies both to the domestic market and along international pipeline routes.