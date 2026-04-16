Kazakhstan's president receives credentials from newly appointed ambassadors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 16. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the credentials of extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors from four countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The credentials were presented by: Adel Ahmed Sulaiman Alghenaiman (Kuwait), Gunaajav Batjargal (Mongolia), Mireille Martini (Monaco), Yuri Pavel Santacruz Perdomo (El Salvador).

Tokayev congratulated the diplomats on the beginning of their official missions in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that their work would contribute to the further development of bilateral cooperation.

The president noted that Kazakhstan is currently undergoing large-scale reforms. He highlighted the March 15 referendum on adopting a new Constitution and outlined the country’s commitment to building a “Just Kazakhstan” based on the principle of law and order. He also emphasized the country’s strategic focus on knowledge, innovation, and artificial intelligence, noting that this year has been declared the Year of Artificial Intelligence.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and balanced foreign policy aimed at strengthening constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation with all states.