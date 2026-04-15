Kyrgyzstan, U.S. engage in key talks on expanding strategic relations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan and the United States engaged in extensive discussions on a range of bilateral cooperation issues, spanning various sectors, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

These topics were addressed on April 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C., during political consultations chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Meder Abakirov and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur.

During the consultations, both sides addressed several key topics, including the enhancement of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic relations, the simplification of visa procedures for Kyrgyz citizens, and the identification of promising areas for achieving shared bilateral objectives.

The discussions also underscored the significance of regional cooperation, with both parties expressing positive assessments of the outcomes of the C5+1 Summit in Washington, as well as the B5+1 business forum held in Bishkek, which facilitated the expansion of business contacts and attracted a substantial number of American companies to Kyrgyzstan.

Further, the consultations covered multilateral cooperation, particularly within the frameworks of C5+1, the United Nations, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

In conclusion, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations, grounded in mutual respect, trust, and beneficial cooperation. They agreed to convene the next round of annual consultations in Bishkek.