Kapital Bank announces financial results for the first quarter of 2026

The country’s first bank, Kapital Bank, has announced its financial results as of March 31, 2026. As of the reporting date, the Bank’s total assets amounted to AZN 11.8 billion, while the volume of loans issued to customers reached AZN 5.5 billion.

According to the results as of March 31, 2026, customer deposits stood at AZN 8.5 billion. The Bank’s total capital after deductions amounted to AZN 1.2 billion, and the total value of common and preferred shares was AZN 256 million.

Kapital Bank’s net profit increased by more than twofold compared to the same period last year, rising by 119% to reach AZN 120 million.

Kapital Bank has been assigned credit ratings by the international agencies “Moody’s” and “Standard & Poor’s”, reflecting its strong position within the country’s banking industry.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 114 branches and 53 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank card can be submitted online.