Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss key consular issues to strengthen bilateral ties

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan engaged in comprehensive discussions regarding consular cooperation, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

These issues were addressed during a meeting between the Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Seitek Jumakadyr uulu, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Bishkek, Altamash Wazir Khan, on April 14, 2026.

The talks covered a wide array of consular cooperation issues, including visa processing procedures and various aspects of visa and migration management. A key focus was on enhancing operational coordination to ensure the protection of the rights of citizens from both countries.

In conclusion, the sides underscored the importance of sustained and active cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening bilateral consular relations.