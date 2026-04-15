Turkmenistan’s Çar Ýyldyz strengthens ties with Uzbek and international tourism operators

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 15. Turkmen private company Çar Ýyldyz has signed two new cooperation agreements with Uzbek firms within the framework of the "Turkmentravel – 2026" international exhibition, Trend reports.

Company Director Shirin Shamedova inked the documents during B2B negotiations. The first agreement was concluded with Uzbekistan’s Zukhro Travel, represented by Director Umid Sharipov, to boost cross-border tourism. The second was signed with Bazarbay Abdullayev, head of Fun Sun Travel.

Turkmenistan aims to diversify its economy by developing tourism infrastructure, including the Awaza National Tourist Zone on the Caspian Sea. The private sector is seen as a key driver of innovation and sustainable development in line with the country’s long-term socio-economic programs. Regional data indicate steady growth in tourist movements between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.