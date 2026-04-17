Kyrgyzstan, U.S.-based Meta agree to develop cooperation roadmap

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 17. Kyrgyzstan and Meta Platforms have reached an agreement to establish a joint working group tasked with developing a detailed roadmap for further cooperation, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Director of Public Policy at Meta Molly Montgomery, as part of Kasymaliev’s working visit to the United States.

The working group, comprising relevant representatives from both sides, will focus on issues related to information security, verification of government accounts, and the implementation of joint projects.

Ahead of the official talks, the Kyrgyz delegation visited Meta’s technological hub in Washington, where they were introduced to the company’s innovation ecosystem.

Particular attention during the presentation was paid to advanced developments in wearable technologies and augmented reality, including smart glasses equipped with artificial intelligence. It was noted that such technologies could offer new opportunities in areas such as healthcare, education, and digital inclusion, including solutions for people with disabilities.

During the discussions, the parties also addressed a wide range of issues aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed interest in establishing a stable and legally structured mechanism of interaction with Meta, emphasizing the importance of direct communication channels to promptly address emerging issues and reduce bureaucratic barriers.

He also highlighted the importance of information security, noting Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to adopt international best practices in creating a safe digital environment.

Montgomery, in turn, welcomed the initiative of the Kyrgyz side and noted the country’s progress in digital transformation, reaffirming Meta’s readiness to deepen dialogue and support efforts to ensure a safe environment for users in Kyrgyzstan.