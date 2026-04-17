Kazakhstan's FlyArystan expands network with direct flights from Aktau to Batumi

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier, FlyArystan, is set to inaugurate direct flights between Aktau and Batumi for the summer 2026 season, Trend reports via the company.

The service will commence on June 6, 2026, and operate through August 29, 2026.

Flights will be scheduled twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Flight FS7729 will depart from Aktau at 09:05 and arrive in Batumi at 09:55, while the return flight, FS7730, will depart Batumi at 10:55 and arrive in Aktau at 13:40, with all times listed as local.

Earlier, the airline announced the launch of flights from Astana to Batumi, which will begin on June 2, 2026. These flights will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with an increased frequency of three times per week starting June 25, when a Thursday service will be added.