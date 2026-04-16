KazTransOil reports growth in oil transportation via CPC
Photo: Caspian Pipeline Consortium official telegram account
KazTransOil reported increased oil transportation and transit volumes in the first quarter of 2026, including higher deliveries to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system.
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