Azerbaijan plays key role in strengthening regional security — OTS SecGen

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Azerbaijan is playing a very significant role in strengthening foreign security in the region, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States told reporters on the sidelines of 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Antalya Diplomacy Forum is becoming traditional, especially right now in region, in the world the situation is very unstable. These kind of forums will only support peace and stability," he emphasized.

Omuraliev emphasized the significant role of Azerbaijan within the organization.

"Azerbaijan is a founding member of the Organization of Turkic States, and is totally playing a very significant role in strengthening foreign security in the region too. The participation of President Ilham Aliyev here is also showing how important this event is," he added.