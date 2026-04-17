Azerbaijan maintains ties with West and East through balanced foreign policy - Rufiz Hafizoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum should be viewed not just as another working visit, but more broadly as an indicator of Azerbaijan's growing role in the international system, Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu told AZERTAG.

He noted that the forum has become one of the key platforms for global political dialogue in recent years, with the ideas and discussions held here directly influencing the shaping of future political directions.

It's no secret that the world is not the same as it once was. Wars, economic confrontations, rapid technological advancements, and competition among major powers are forcing states to adopt more cautious yet agile policies. The fact that this year's Antalya Forum is dedicated to the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties" is no coincidence. The main issue today is not just being strong, but also being able to adapt to changing circumstances. Azerbaijan stands out as one of the countries that has differentiated itself in this regard in recent years.

"Precisely, the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories as a result of the 44-day war is a striking example of managing uncertainties in mapping tomorrow.

In today's modern world, once unresolved conflicts have gradually taken on an uncertain status and form.

President Ilham Aliyev's participation in this forum indicates that Baku is now trying to have its say on a larger, global stage, moving beyond a regional framework. Of course, this is not a new development for official Baku. Azerbaijan has long pursued a balanced foreign policy, which has enabled the country to maintain relations with both the West and the East. This is a unique advantage enjoyed by very few countries in today's complex era. Furthermore, thanks to this policy, Baku has managed to establish the "Azerbaijan Model in Diplomacy" within the Islamic world," said Hafizoghlu.

According to the analyst, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is also a significant platform for the Turkic world. The strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is more evident in such events. The two countries are not only developing bilateral relations but are also defending common interests across a broader geographical area. This cooperation has begun to transcend regional boundaries, gaining greater geopolitical significance.

One of the main topics of discussion at the forum is managing uncertainty, and Azerbaijan's experience in this area draws significant attention. Especially after recent events, the country has shown its ability to quickly adapt to new realities. This indicates that Azerbaijan doesn't merely react to the current situation but also anticipates future risks. This approach is precisely what is most needed in the modern world.

Another key discussion point is digitalization and artificial intelligence, which have become integral parts of modern diplomacy. Azerbaijan is also making efforts to keep up in this area. The electronicization of public services and the implementation of innovative management methods show the country's adaptability to the new era. Diplomacy is no longer limited to meetings and statements; technology has become an essential tool in this process.

Energy issues, which were also part of the discussion, remain one of Azerbaijan's strongest areas. For many years, the country has played a vital role in Europe's energy security. However, what stands out is that Azerbaijan is not limited to oil and gas. The emphasis on green energy projects in recent years shows that Baku is thinking about the future. The development of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions as green energy zones holds particular significance in this regard.

In addition to all this, Azerbaijan actively participates in the creation of international dialogue platforms. Organizing various forums and promoting intercultural dialogue are part of the country's soft power strategy. This enhances Azerbaijan's influence not only in political areas but also in diplomacy and humanitarian affairs.

"As it's known, security issues will also be discussed at the forum. Regarding security, the new situation in the region in recent years has further increased Azerbaijan's role. In the post-conflict period, Baku, which has initiated peace efforts, now plays an active role in the formation of a more stable and predictable region. This approach creates new opportunities for economic and political cooperation in the future.

Climate change and sustainable development issues have also gained increasing importance, and official Baku has been highly selective in this regard. Azerbaijan is actively involved in this area and is trying to reduce future risks by investing in alternative energy projects. This shows that the country is not only concerned with the present but also takes the long-term perspective into account," Hafizoglu added.