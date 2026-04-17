Kyrgyzstan - Türkiye relations are at the highest level - Kyrgyz Minister

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye are at an exceptionally high level across all areas, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic Ayaz Baetov said, at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, both countries are cooperating productively and constructively in all directions.

"This cooperation is based not only on our culture, language, similarities in this regard, and religion, but also reflects real productive collaboration in the economy, education, and other fields. And, of course, such interaction is accompanied by very intensive and effective visits by the leadership to our countries," he noted.

The minister emphasized that the format of comprehensive strategic partnership implies concrete projects, steps, and tangible results of cooperation across all areas.

"The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is a unique opportunity to exchange views, discuss a wide range of issues, and also meet partners, colleagues, and friends," Ayaz Baetov added.