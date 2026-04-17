Ayaz Baetov explains differences in impact of crises on small and large countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Considering the numerous wars in the world, small countries also feel the consequences of the crisis, although their impact is manifested differently and to a lesser extent compared to larger states, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic Ayaz Baetov said, at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, a more unified regional agenda and stronger regional voices would help everyone move forward together.

"We all face similar problems. The crisis affects all of us, and there are challenges in all our countries. We have certain specificities; that is, economies are also affected differently. For example, when comparing developing and developed economies, the impact varies because there are also issues related to logistics corridors," he said.

The minister noted that, to address today’s challenges, solutions must be developed jointly and implemented collectively in practice.

"I think 2027 is an important horizon, and we can focus on the potential impact of regional and global crises - let us call it that - on regions such as Central Asia and other similar states and landlocked regions, which are sometimes affected by crises as a result," Ayaz Baetov added.