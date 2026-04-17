Azerbaijan promotes peace agenda and views regional approach effective for conflict resolution - Hikmat Hajiyev

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Azerbaijan promotes a peace agenda and sees a regional approach effective for the resolution of conflicts, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan played a key role in shaping the new security situation in the South Caucasus region.

"The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is already in the past. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty through political and military-political means," he said.

Hajiyev noted that Baku also supports the normalization of relations with Armenia with the support of its international partners.

"Last August, in the presence of the American leadership, we initiated a normalization agreement between the two countries," he recalled.

According to the Presidential Aide, previous external resolution mechanisms have proven ineffective.

"For 30 years, the OSCE Minsk Group has been an externally imposed format that has failed to provide a solution to the conflict," he said.

Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan is focusing on regional responsibility and practical results.

“This demonstrates that when countries take full responsibility for the region, they are capable of achieving results. Today, the South Caucasus is a more peaceful region,” he added.

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