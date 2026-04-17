Turkic Investment Fund plans to finance Middle Corridor projects in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. The Turkic Investment Fund (TIF) plans to finance projects related to the development of the Middle Corridor in Azerbaijan, the fund's President Baghdad Amreyev, told Trend's special correspondent on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

“The priority areas for funding related to Azerbaijan include a significant number of logistics projects. Particular attention is being paid to the Middle Corridor. We hope to begin implementing these projects in the near future,” he noted.

According to Amreyev, the fund’s authorized capital is $100 million, and it is expected to increase to $3 billion in the coming years.

''The implementation of projects began on April 1. The first group of initiatives will be carried out in participating countries in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The second group of projects also involves co-financing with the Islamic Development Bank," he noted.