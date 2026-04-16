Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker addresses 152nd Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova delivered a speech at the meeting of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Trend reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

In her address, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament said that conflicts persist, tensions are rising, crises are deepening the world over and inequality continues intensifying in the current period of growing uncertainty. She said those tendencies pose a risk of undermining the foundations of peace and justice. Furthermore, Sahiba Gafarova emphasised, climate change is already a reality and requires urgent action. The Speaker of the Milli Majlis remarked then that the subject of the Assembly is both timely and highly relevant under these circumstances, which, she added, calls for collective and responsible action.

Bringing up the significant role of multilateralism to the backdrop of the existing shortfalls, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said that the current situation necessitates respect for international law and assumption of more significant corresponding obligations. In her view, parliamentarians should promote peace, uphold justice and ensure that decisions taken reflect the interests of future generations. The Speaker of the Milli Majlis particularly mentioned the role of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in this regard. It was said that the Inter-Parliamentary Union plays a major role in making our voices heard more strongly in global governance. Demonstrating unwavering devotion to common ideals, the Inter-Parliamentary Union brings parliamentarians together for the achievement of the goals and aspirations that drive parliaments forward.

Continuing her speech, Sahiba Gafarova underlined and lauded highly the Assembly’s attention to youth, which, she remarked, is as timely as it is urgent. Not only do young people benefit from politics but they are also active participants in change. The task of parliamentarians is to see to it that those voices are heard, the potential is realised and their participation is effective. She mentioned the outstanding significance of the United Nations Declaration on Future Generations adopted in 2024 in this connection. This document calls for the implementation of inclusive and forward-looking policies that serve sustainable development, she emphasised.

Going further, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis told the event participants about the successes of the youth policy being implemented in Azerbaijan. She specified the priority nature of this area in our country and mentioned the establishment by the Azerbaijani Parliament of a broad and targeted legislative and institutional framework including the Law ‘On the Youth Policy’, for one. Additionally, she mentioned the numerous state programmes carried out in our country successfully with the aim of backing the youth, amongst those having been the initiatives to facilitate education abroad, promote employment and strengthen youth participation in public administration. Initiatives such as the ‘Yüksəliş’ (Ascension) Programme have been especially effective in motivating young people and expanding their rights and opportunities. Azerbaijan also promotes international youth co-operation energetically employing platforms such as the Youth Forum and the Volunteer Forum, strengthens solidarity and strives to contribute to solving global challenges.

With that, it was then said, Azerbaijan is contributing to the global youth agenda via the initiatives such as the Youth Organisation of the Non-Aligned Movement as well as such innovative platforms as the ‘Let the Youth Speak, We Will Listen’ panel that the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre arranged on the sidelines of the Global Baku Forum. Milli Majlis Members are actively involved in international co-operation under the aegis of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and under that of the Group of Young Parliamentarians of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis expressed in her address her confidence that empowering youth means strengthening resilience, innovation and peace, and that this is the most essential legacy to be left to future generations. She remarked in this respect that the South Caucasus is entering a period of transformation. The progress achieved in the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia demonstrates that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through political will and respect for international law. In this same context, parliamentary diplomacy also plays an important role in building trust.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova reiterated in conclusion the imperative that our efforts are to be guided by the principles of co-operation, dialogue and multilateralism. It is only by way of joint action that it is possible to build a more peaceful and just world.