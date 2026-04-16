Azerbaijan sheds light on its oil exports for 3M2026
Azerbaijan's trade performance in early 2026 reflects a decline in both export value and volume, despite maintaining a trade surplus due to a sharper drop in imports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy