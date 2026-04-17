Azerbaijani envoy attends inauguration ceremony for Congo's re-elected president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Sultan Hajiyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kenya, with residence in Nairobi, Republic of the Congo, attended the inauguration ceremony of the re-elected President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, in the capital Brazzaville on April 16, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by more than ten African heads of state and government, as well as representatives of numerous world leaders. During the event, Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev conveyed congratulations and sincere wishes from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to President Denis Sassou Nguesso, expressing confidence in the further development of cooperation between the two countries.

The President of the Republic of the Congo, in turn, requested the ambassador to convey his deep respect and best wishes to President Ilham Aliyev. He thanked the ambassador for representing the Azerbaijani government at the ceremony and emphasized the importance of further strengthening existing ties between the two countries.

During his visit, Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev met with Jean-Claude Gakosso, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie, and Congolese Abroad, and Deputy Minister Guy Nestor Itoua of the Republic of the Congo, and discussed the expansion of bilateral relations and opportunities for mutual support in international forums. The ambassador briefed his counterparts on preparations for WUF13 and emphasized that the participation of heads of state and government from African countries in the summit, which, for the first time in the forum’s history, will be held at Azerbaijan’s initiative, will be of great significance for the continent.

In the program announced by President Denis Sassou Nguesso during his inauguration, dedicated to the country’s new development plan, he emphasized that one of the main priorities is urban planning and infrastructure development for the country’s main seaport and industrial center, Port-Noire.