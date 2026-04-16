Turkish President welcomes steps towards peace in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Türkiye highly appreciates the steps taken to build a peaceful future in the South Caucasus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address to the participants of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), taking place in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The Turkish President called on the international community to follow this example.

"The Inter-Parliamentary Union has been fulfilling a vital function for exactly 137 years. I would like to once again thank the distinguished members of this Union, who have paved the way for parliamentary democracy, guided by the concept of "Democracy for All." I highly value the Union's mission, which is based on expanding opportunities for dialogue and cooperation, as well as strengthening initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and justice," he said.