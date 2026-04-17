Azerbaijan unveils oil transport volumes via Baku-Supsa by April 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A total of 738 million barrels of oil were transported through the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline by April 1 of this year, Trend reports via the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The company recalled that this pipeline was commissioned on April 17, 1999.

"This pipeline holds an important place in Azerbaijan's modern energy strategy, ensuring access of Azerbaijani oil to the world market via the Black Sea. As one of the first international export projects implemented after the Contract of the Century, it allowed the export of Azerbaijani oil to the West for the first time. The Baku-Supsa oil pipeline contributed to the development of energy cooperation in the region and created a solid foundation for the implementation of subsequent large-scale transportation projects," the company emphasized.

The Baku–Supsa Pipeline is an 833-kilometre-long oil pipeline, which runs from the Sangachal Terminal near Baku to the Supsa terminal in Georgia. It transports oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field. The pipeline is operated by bp.