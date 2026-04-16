Uzbekistan, China airports agree to boost passenger and cargo connectivity

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. Uzbekistan Airports and China’s Xi’an Xianyang International Airport signed a memo to expand cooperation in passenger and cargo transportation and strengthen the role of both airports, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The agreement was signed during the Routes Asia 2026 international route development forum, held from April 14 to 16 in Xi’an, China.

According to the statement, the parties also agreed to attract more airlines, increase flight frequencies, and develop new cargo routes as part of broader efforts to enhance connectivity between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Xi’an Xianyang International Airport is the largest aviation hub in northwest China and served 48.5 million passengers in 2025.