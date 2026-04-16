Kyrgyzstan accelerates infrastructure dev't with road projects in Nookat
The expansion of road infrastructure in regions like Nookat is expected to lower transportation costs, improve market access, and support broader economic activity across southern Kyrgyzstan.
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