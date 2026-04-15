President Pezeshkian asserts Iran’s commitment to peace over conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Iran does not seek instability or war, but at the same time always emphasizes the importance of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding with various countries, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's visit to the Tehran Province Emergency Medical Services.

According to him, however, any attempt to force the country to surrender or accept any dictates will fail. Iran will never surrender.

Pezeshkian stated that any military actions against countries contradict generally accepted international principles.

''It is unclear what crime was committed against Iran, nor under what framework of international law and principles the attacks on civilians, schools, and hospitals were carried out,'' he added.

Meanwhile, since no concrete results had been achieved regarding the nuclear program between the U.S. and Iran, on February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran, and in response, Iran began firing missiles and drones at Israeli and U.S. targets in the region starting that day. On April 7, through the mediation of Pakistan, an agreement was reached on a two-week ceasefire between the parties. On April 11, no agreement was reached during negotiations between the U.S. and Iran held in Islamabad.