Azerbaijan enhances parliamentary ties with Uzbekistan in Türkiye's Istanbul

Furthermore, the parties also expressed appreciation for the solidarity and mutual support demonstrated within parliamentary platforms.

In this context, the significance of the IPU as an important platform was underlined, alongside the role of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in fostering cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

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