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Azerbaijan enhances parliamentary ties with Uzbekistan in Türkiye's Istanbul

Politics Materials 16 April 2026 10:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan enhances parliamentary ties with Uzbekistan in Türkiye's Istanbul

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Norbaeva, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Istanbul, Türkiye, and discussed issues related to expanding interparliamentary ties both bilaterally and within the framework of international parliamentary organizations, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two brotherly countries, highlighting the important role of parliaments in strengthening this cooperation.

Furthermore, the parties also expressed appreciation for the solidarity and mutual support demonstrated within parliamentary platforms.

In this context, the significance of the IPU as an important platform was underlined, alongside the role of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in fostering cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

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