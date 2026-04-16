Azerbaijan enhances parliamentary ties with Uzbekistan in Türkiye's Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Norbaeva, on the sidelines of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Istanbul, Türkiye, and discussed issues related to expanding interparliamentary ties both bilaterally and within the framework of international parliamentary organizations, the parliamentary press service told Trend.
The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between the two brotherly countries, highlighting the important role of parliaments in strengthening this cooperation.