Iran hits new milestone in rail freight transport despite wartime period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Iran has reported a record surge in daily rail freight transportation during the wartime period, with volumes climbing to 140,000 tons per day, said Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Iranian Railway Company, Trend reports.

Speaking during the first meeting of the company’s high commission, Zakeri described the achieved rail freight volume as a major accomplishment, while stressing the need for a comprehensive program to further develop the country’s railway transport system.

He noted that, given the expansion of railway vehicles in the country, more active efforts should be made to identify and attract new cargo flows and increase transported volumes measured in ton-kilometers.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

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