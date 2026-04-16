Azerbaijan discloses water and thermal energy production figures for 3M2026
Azerbaijan's water and thermal energy production decreased in the first quarter of 2026. Hydropower production saw a significant drop compared to the same period in 2025, while thermal power plants also experienced a decline. Overall, both sectors faced a reduction in output year-on-year.
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