Kazakhstan, Türkiye to hold Strategic Cooperation Council meeting in mid-May

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15. Kazakhstan and Türkiye will hold a meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council in mid-May, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev noted that the meeting will take place during the upcoming state visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kazakhstan on May 14, adding that a number of agreements are expected to be signed.

“Our brotherly states are connected by ties of mutual trust and respect. Over nearly 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, our cooperation has steadily developed and reached a qualitatively new level. There are no contradictions or disagreements between Kazakhstan and Türkiye,” Tokayev said.

The President expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission meeting held in Astana will further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Strategic Cooperation Council was established during the visit of then Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to Kazakhstan on May 2012.

Meanwhile, informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Kazakhstan's Turkestan on May 15.