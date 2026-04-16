Uzbekistan unveils growing number of Chinese-backed enterprises
Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and China are deepening economic cooperation, focusing on investment, trade growth, and upcoming joint business initiatives.
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