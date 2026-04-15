Power generation among key areas of Kazakhstan-Türkiye energy cooperation, vice minister says

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 15. One of the key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye in the energy sector is the implementation of power generation projects, Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov said, Trend reports citing the Kazakh government.

According to him, a 240 MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) project, “Kyzylorda,” is currently being implemented in the Kyzylorda region with the participation of a Turkish company. At present, power sector projects are being considered in greater detail.

He pointed out that another important area of cooperation is the development of the petrochemical industry. Kazakhstan plans to implement oil and gas chemical projects worth $15 billion, with Turkish companies invited to participate.

In addition, the vice minister noted that Kazakhstan ranks among the leading countries in coal chemistry, holding 10th place globally. The development of this sector is seen as strategically important for the country’s economy.

“A new era of industry development is beginning for Kazakhstan. Coal can be used to produce a wide range of products, including aviation fuel, gasoline, diesel, urea, and fertilizers. Diversification of routes in all directions is a priority for Kazakhstan to improve economic performance and gain access to markets,” Zharkeshov said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, who arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, held bilateral talks and the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.