Kazakhstan ratifies landmark strategic partnership deal with UK

Photo: Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 18. The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan (the upper chamber) has ratified the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Trend reports via the Senate.

The agreement sets out a framework for a strategic partnership between the two countries and aims to further strengthen international cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and other spheres. It provides for the expansion of trade, economic, and investment ties, as well as deeper cooperation in security and the development of scientific, technical, and cultural-humanitarian relations.

According to the document, the parties will develop an effective political dialogue based on international law and shared values to promote international peace, stability, and security.

The agreement also establishes a legal framework for implementing strategic partnerships across a wide range of areas, including entrepreneurship, customs regulation, labor rights, justice, intellectual property, energy, investment, healthcare, and education.

The document was signed on April 24, 2024, in Astana and was ratified by the Mazhilis, the lower house of parliament, on March 18.