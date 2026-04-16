Uzbekistan, U.S.-based JPMorgan Chase deepen financial, investment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 16. Uzbekistan Airports and JPMorgan Chase, a U.S.-based financial institution, have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at deepening collaboration in capital markets, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The document was signed during the international event “Uzbekistan Investor Day,” held in Boston and New York.

Moreover, the agreement focuses on the issuance of Eurobonds and the utilization of various financial instruments.

The forum brought together representatives from global financial institutions, leading investment companies, and strategic partners. Its primary objective was to highlight Uzbekistan’s investment potential and the progress of ongoing economic reforms.

Throughout the event, the Uzbek delegation engaged in discussions with key global financial entities and investment firms, including Citigroup, Artisan Partners, Xtellus Capital Partners, and Nomura Capital Partners. The dialogues centered on recent economic transformations, financial performance indicators, corporate governance practices, and plans for the development of airport infrastructure.

This participation in "Uzbekistan Investor Day" is seen as a significant step towards strengthening the country’s position in international financial markets, as well as expanding avenues for attracting investment into its infrastructure projects.