Baku set to host Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council meeting

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, April 16. A meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council will be held in Baku in the near future, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental State Commission, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, Azerbaijani companies regularly participate in major exhibitions held in Russia, which confirms the high export potential of domestic products and contributes to further strengthening their positions in the Russian market:

“The Azerbaijan-Russia and Russia-Azerbaijan Business Councils make a significant contribution to the development of direct ties between entrepreneurs and the promotion of joint investment projects,” he added.