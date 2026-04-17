Azerbaijan records positive growth in natural gas export figures
Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports saw a volume increase despite a decrease in value, contributing to a positive trade balance, as the country navigates a decline in overall foreign trade activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy