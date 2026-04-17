Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker meets with Speaker of Parliament of Georgia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili at the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly taking place in Istanbul, Trend reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

During the meeting, Shalva Papuashvili presented Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova with the Parliamentary Medal of Honour of Georgia. It was said that the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament had been awarded this supreme honour in consideration of her contribution to the progress of the inter-parliamentary ties and to the strengthening of the friendship between our peoples further. Besides, as was emphasised, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova is the first parliamentary speaker to have been decorated with this medal.

It was then said as the conversation continued that such international events as the IPU Assembly create significant opportunities both for discussing issues of concern shared by the world community and current problems, and for reviewing co-operation between legislative bodies.

The parties stressed the important role of contacts between the Heads of State as well as mutual visits at the summit and high levels in the development of relations to high standards. The significance of President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Georgia in April this year was underlined particularly in this context.

It was said contentedly in the course of the conversation that Inter-parliamentary co-operation is setting high standards, too, and it was further noted that the legislative bodies co-operate with success both bilaterally and within various international organisations. As was stressed, inter-parliamentary co-operation is one of the important directions of both bilateral and multilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and mechanisms for effective interaction have been formed in this field.

Reciprocal visits by parliamentary Speakers and MPs have a beneficial effect on further deepening dialogue between the sides, it was said at the meeting. Sahiba Gafarova mentioned her own visit to Georgia in March.

Further, it was said that, alongside the friendship groups, there is also positive experience of co-operation between parliamentary committees. The mutual support and co-ordinated activity of Azerbaijani and Georgian MPs on international platforms were stressed in particular, besides.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views also took place on other matters of mutual interest.