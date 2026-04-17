President of Kazakhstan highlights role of middle powers in global agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Middle powers, including Kazakhstan and Türkiye, are playing an increasingly responsible role in global affairs, Trend reports.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum during the panel “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

Highlighting the roles of middle powers, including countries such as Kazakhstan and Türkiye, Tokayev stressed that these states are demonstrating a high level of responsibility in international affairs.

“We are showing practically as well as diplomatically the extent of our responsibility in regard to global affairs. So it wouldn't be presumptuous to say that the middle powers at the moment, nowadays, are much more responsible than big powers, major powers that are sitting in the Security Council and blocking resolution of all crucial problems that unfortunately do exist on the global agenda,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized the need for strategic restraint, responsibility, and pragmatic approaches in international relations, warning that global tensions continue to rise.