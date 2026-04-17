Azerbaijan supports concept of regional ownership - Presidential Aide

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Azerbaijan is a strong supporter of the concept of the regional ownership, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan advocates for the principle of “regional responsibility,” maintaining that regional challenges should be addressed by the countries within the region themselves.

"For us, regional ownership is a full regional belongingness and to resolving regional challenges and regional problems ourselves with our like-minded partners in our region, not to wait, export or impose solutions towards our region,” the presidential aide noted.

Hajiyev stressed that this approach encompasses regional cooperation, integration, and shared leadership.

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