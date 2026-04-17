Kazakhstan enters top 20 globally in aviation safety, says civil aviation committee chair

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 17. Kazakhstan has entered the top 20 countries in the world for aviation safety, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan Saltanat Tompiyeva said, Trend reports via the ministry

She made the statement during a meeting with the President of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Toshiyuki Onuma, on the sidelines of the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS 2026) in Morocco.

“The aviation safety indicator increased from 62% to 95.7%, which allowed Kazakhstan to enter the global top 20. In 2025, passenger traffic in Kazakhstan increased by 80% compared to the pre-pandemic period. In terms of flight safety, Kazakhstan’s indicator rose from 47% in 2009 to 82% in 2025, an increase of 35%, exceeding the global average (69.3%) and the European average (76%),” she said.

It was also noted that an important step was Kazakhstan’s ratification of amendments to Articles 50(a) and 56 of the Chicago Convention. The signed law enables Kazakhstan’s nomination to the ICAO Council at the upcoming Extraordinary Session of the ICAO Assembly. The ratification of the amendments ensures the entry into force of decisions on expanding the membership of the ICAO Council and the Air Navigation Commission.

During the meeting, Tompiyeva invited the ICAO Council President to visit Kazakhstan and take part in the ICAO Security Week 2026, scheduled for October 20-22 in Kazakhstan.