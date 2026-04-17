Türkiye calls for work to reform global system and develop practical regional cooperation

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. The importance of bilateral and regional cooperation is growing against the backdrop of the global transformation of the international system and the weakening of institutions, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz said during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, the world is undergoing profound changes not only politically but also economically.

"A large-scale transformation is taking place at the global level. Unfortunately, national and international institutions are weakening, and the post-Cold War order is changing not only politically but also economically. A new production model is emerging in the global economy, and geopolitical tensions and risks in the region are growing," Yilmaz noted.

He emphasized that during the transition period, both risks and challenges increase, as well as new opportunities.

"Under these conditions, during a period of transformation, the risks are high, the challenges are great, but at the same time, new opportunities are emerging, new approaches to ensuring security and sustainable development that will ensure people's well-being. In this context, in my view, bilateral and regional cooperation is becoming even more important," the official said.

Yilmaz emphasized the priority of stability and the need to strengthen regional cooperation.

"We certainly choose stability over instability and insecurity in our neighborhood. That's why we participate in regional formats. On the one hand, we are a NATO member and an EU candidate country. On the other hand, we strive for new regional formats, such as the Organization of Turkic States, to expand cooperation between Islamic countries, and to develop regional security structures," he said.

He also noted that in unstable conditions, the role of leadership becomes especially important.

"In such turbulent times, the importance of leadership increases. Leaders are always important, but especially in times like these. In this sense, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call for a more just world order is an important goal for all of us," Yilmaz noted.

According to him, it's necessary to simultaneously work on reforming the global system and developing practical regional cooperation.

"We must pursue two goals simultaneously. On the one hand, we must work to create a new, more just world order and never lose sight of this goal. On the other hand, we must be realistic and develop bilateral and regional cooperation to overcome current challenges. Türkiye always supports dialogue and diplomacy instead of conflict," Yilmaz added.