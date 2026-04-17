Azerbaijan showcases energy diplomacy at Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy has been presented in Türkiye at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“During the ministerial panel held within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, we exchanged views on ensuring secure, accessible, and sustainable energy supply amid a geopolitical environment marked by disruptions in supply chains and volatility in energy markets. We also discussed managing uncertainties in the energy sector, as well as the importance of diversifying energy sources and routes. We highlighted Azerbaijan’s policy, which distinguishes it on the modern energy map and is based on the parallel development of all types of energy and supply routes,” the post reads.

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