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Next wave of former IDPs arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdara and Khojaly

Society Materials 14 April 2026 14:11 (UTC +04:00)
Next wave of former IDPs arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdara and Khojaly
Photo: State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent on April 14 has reached the villages of Vangli, Childiran, Ashaghi Oratagh, Heyvali, and Chapar in Aghdara district, as well as Dashbulag in Khojaly district, Trend reports.

Upon arrival, families were presented with the keys to their new homes.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, as well as in the Aghdara District and Khojaly District, alongside officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan.

At this stage, 4 families (18 people) are returning to Vangli, 2 families (5 people) to Childiran, 9 families (56 people) to Ashaghi Oratagh, 3 families (13 people) to Heyvali, 2 families (6 people) to Chapar, and 1 family (4 people) to Dashbulag.

13:36

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Aghdara and Khojaly districts in accordance with the directives of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories, Trend reports via the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

The group, relocated to Vangli, Childiran, Ashaghi Oratagh, Heyvali, Chapar villages in the Aghdara district, and Dashbulag village in the Khojaly district, consists of families who had temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 4 families (18 people) are returning to Vangli, 2 families (5 people) to Childiran, 9 families (56 people) to Ashaghi Oratagh, 3 families (13 people) to Heyvali, 2 families (6 people) to Chapar, and 1 family (4 people) to Dashbulag.

The former IDPs returning to their native lands thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

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