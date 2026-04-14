Next wave of former IDPs arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdara and Khojaly

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, as well as in the Aghdara District and Khojaly District, alongside officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan.

At this stage, 4 families (18 people) are returning to Vangli, 2 families (5 people) to Childiran, 9 families (56 people) to Ashaghi Oratagh, 3 families (13 people) to Heyvali, 2 families (6 people) to Chapar, and 1 family (4 people) to Dashbulag.

13:36

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Aghdara and Khojaly districts in accordance with the directives of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories, Trend reports via the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

The group, relocated to Vangli, Childiran, Ashaghi Oratagh, Heyvali, Chapar villages in the Aghdara district, and Dashbulag village in the Khojaly district, consists of families who had temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 4 families (18 people) are returning to Vangli, 2 families (5 people) to Childiran, 9 families (56 people) to Ashaghi Oratagh, 3 families (13 people) to Heyvali, 2 families (6 people) to Chapar, and 1 family (4 people) to Dashbulag.

The former IDPs returning to their native lands thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

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