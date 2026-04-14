Next wave of former IDPs arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdara and Khojaly

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special
Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in
the city of Khankendi, as well as in the Aghdara District and
Khojaly District, alongside officials from the State Committee for
Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan.
At this stage, 4
families (18 people) are returning to Vangli, 2 families (5 people)
to Childiran, 9 families (56 people) to Ashaghi Oratagh, 3 families
(13 people) to Heyvali, 2 families (6 people) to Chapar, and 1
family (4 people) to Dashbulag.
13:36
The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has
been sent to Aghdara and Khojaly districts in accordance with the
directives of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories,
Trend reports via
the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.
The group, relocated to Vangli, Childiran, Ashaghi Oratagh,
Heyvali, Chapar villages in the Aghdara district, and Dashbulag
village in the Khojaly district, consists of families who had
temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in
dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
At this stage, 4 families (18 people) are returning to Vangli, 2
families (5 people) to Childiran, 9 families (56 people) to Ashaghi
Oratagh, 3 families (13 people) to Heyvali, 2 families (6 people)
to Chapar, and 1 family (4 people) to Dashbulag.
The former IDPs returning to their native lands thanked
President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva
for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant
Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.
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