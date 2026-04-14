World Bank sheds light on Georgia's foreign trade in February 2026
Georgia's foreign trade indicators showed improvement in February 2026, according to the World Bank. Exports grew significantly, driven by strong performance in mineral raw materials and re-exports, while imports saw a more modest increase. The report also highlighted steady remittances, with Italy, the U.S., and Russia being the main contributors.
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