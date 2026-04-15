U.S. asserts blockade of Iranian ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The U.S. military has successfully blockaded Iranian ports, the statement of the head of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, on the official X page of CENTCOM says, Trend reports.

"A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as U.S. forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East," the admiral emphasized.

According to him, the U.S. has managed to paralyze Iranian maritime trade in the past 36 hours.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.