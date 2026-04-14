Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry grows in 1Q2026
Machinery production increased by 21.9%, the chemical industry by 2.4%, and light industry by 51.1%. Production of construction materials rose by 37.1%, while rubber and plastic products increased by 26.9%.
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