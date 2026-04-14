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Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency hosts high-level talks with Mongolian delegation

Society Materials 14 April 2026 19:01 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency hosts high-level talks with Mongolian delegation
Photo: Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

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Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. A meeting was held at the Media Development Agency (MEDIA) with a delegation of media representatives from Mongolia on April 14, Trend reports via MEDIA.

According to the agency, Deputy Executive Director Natig Mammadli informed the guests about the agency’s main areas of activity, ongoing projects, and key priorities. He emphasized the importance of supporting the professional development of journalists, improving media literacy, and shaping a modern media environment aligned with current challenges.

The Mongolian delegation highlighted the importance of expanding experience exchange between media institutions, promoting partnership relations, and implementing joint media projects. They noted that organizing mutual visits, meetings, and media tours would contribute significantly to strengthening cooperation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on enhancing information sharing and other relevant issues of mutual interest.

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