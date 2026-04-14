Azerbaijan and World Economic Forum brainstorm cooperation plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. A new cooperation plan was discussed between Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum (WEF), Trend reports via the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy.

Thus, the cooperation plan for 2026 was discussed at a meeting between C4IR Executive Director Fariz Jafarov and Head of Strategic Impact at the Center for Advanced Technologies and Innovation of WEF, Manju George.

The parties exchanged views on priority areas within the framework of the cooperation plan. In particular, cooperation opportunities were discussed on global initiatives such as the transformation of industrial clusters and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in the energy sector, the Strategic Intelligence platform, the Global Beacon Network, TradeTech, GovTech, and the AI Management Alliance.

The meeting noted that the C4IR Azerbaijan Center is one of the three most active centers of the WEF. The prospects of strengthening cooperation with the C4IR Centers network of the WEF, organizing joint events, and expanding Azerbaijan's participation in global initiatives on the 4th Industrial Revolution were also reviewed.