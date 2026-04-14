Azerbaijan joins International Civil Aviation Organization Symposium (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijani delegation participated in the opening ceremony of the 5th Global Implementation Support Symposium of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), held under the theme “Regional Solutions, Global Benefits in Morocco, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the symposium serves as a platform to achieve ICAO’s long-term strategic objectives, address common implementation challenges, and promote sustainable aviation.

Within the framework of the event, a ministerial roundtable was held with the participation of representatives from more than 40 countries. In addition, an agreement was signed on ICAO’s support for the green certification of Silk Way Cargo Village, located in the Alat Free Economic Zone, and the Alat Airport Administration project.

During the high-level meeting, member states also adopted a “Call to Action” document on ensuring the sustainable and long-term development of aviation. The symposium will continue until April 16.