Kyrgyzstan increases social support funding to reduce unemployment in regions

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 14. As part of the "Social Contract" program aimed at reducing unemployment in the country, assistance was provided to 3,908 families in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan last year, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, said on April 13, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

He made the announcement during a meeting with residents and local officials of the Alay district as part of his working visit to the Osh region.

According to him, in the Alay district alone, 379 individuals received support in the agricultural sector, while as of March 1 of this year, social contracts have already been signed with 139 citizens.

President Sadyr Japarov noted that within less than a year, the population of the village of Gulcha increased and its infrastructure developed, and taking into account its growing administrative importance, the settlement was granted the status of a town of district significance.

"This decision creates new opportunities for socio-economic development, improving the living standards of the population, and ensuring sustainable growth of the entire Alay district. It also contributes to infrastructure development and the attraction of investment.

In this regard, I reviewed the use of 500 million soms ($5,72 million) allocated from the State Stabilization Fund, including projects for road construction and repair, the construction of kindergartens, and the improvement of park areas. I also visited the construction of an additional academic building of the Otunchiev School, and took part in the opening of a cultural center for public services, wishing it success," the Head of State concluded.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is expanding its Social Contract program as part of broader efforts to reduce unemployment and stimulate small-scale entrepreneurship in rural areas, while also combining social assistance with infrastructure development and local economic empowerment initiatives across the regions.